 

FeedReader RSS desktop client



FeedReader is a modern desktop application designed to complement existing web-based RSS accounts.
It combines all the advantages of web based services like synchronisation across all your devices with everything you expect from a modern desktop application.

Features

FeedReader works with


Feedbin

A fast, simple service that delivers a great reading experience.

feedly

One of the most popular online RSS services available.

FreshRSS

A free, self-hostable aggregator. Probably the best, according to the develpers.

InoReader

Popular alternative to feedly with similar features.

Local RSS

No online account or server needed. All data on your own harddrive.

Nextcloud

Self hosted cloud that can do RSS and much, much more.

The Old Reader

Welcome to the ultimate social RSS reader for The Open Web.

Tiny Tiny RSS

Self hosted powerful but lightweight RSS reader.

Push to Read-it-later


Instapaper

Save Anything. Read Anywhere.

Pocket

The world’s leading save-for-later service.

Wallabag

Save the web, freely.

Share with others


Email

Share via email right from FeedReader.

Telegram

Share articles to your friends and groups easly from FeedReader.

Twitter

Tweet about articles.

What makes FeedReader special?


Consistent article formating

Read the complete article nicely formated directly inside FeedReader and choose one of 4 themes.

Customizability

FeedReader is more flexible than it might first seem. Just open up dconf-editor and start tweaking.

Desktop notifications

Always stay up to date. FeedReader will notify you whenever there are new articles for you.

Podcasts

Listen to podcasts right from within FeedReader.

Fast search and filters

Remember that one article from last week you can’t find anymore? With FeedReader you can.

Handy keyboard shortcuts

Don’t like clicking? No problem! FeedReader has keyboard-shortcut’s for most of it’s actions.

Tagging

Keep track of all your articles. Create tags to categorize and sort articles.

And much more ...

Installation


Latest stable FeedReader

FeedReader is now availble as Flatpak and should be installable on all major Linux distributions that support the Flatpak Application Framework eg. Fedora, Debian, Ubuntu, elementaryOS, Arch, openSuSE, Mageia and many more.

For more information about Flatpak and how to use or install it for your distribution see the Flatpak webpage.

You will need the following packages installed:

(names can differ depending on the distribution)

xdg-desktop-portal
xdg-desktop-portal-gtk

The Flatpak package is distributed using Flathub. The Flathub repository needs to be configured correctly in order to receive the latest updates. The Flathub website has a quick setup for each distribution.

Install the latest stable FeedReader with just one command.

flatpak install flathub org.gnome.FeedReader

Required dependencies:

The packages names can differ depending on the distribution

build-essential
meson
ninja-build
vala (>=0.26)
pkg-config
libgirepository1.0-dev
libgtk-3-dev (>= 3.22)
libsoup2.4-dev
libjson-glib-dev
libwebkit2gtk-4.0-dev (or 3.0
libsqlite3-dev
libsecret-1-dev
libnotify-dev
libxml2-dev
libunity-dev (optional)
librest-dev
libgee-0.8-dev
libgstreamer1.0-dev
libgstreamer-plugins-base1.0-dev (gstreamer-pbutils-1.0)
libgoa-1.0-dev (>= 3.20)
libcurl-dev
libpeas-dev

1 - Navigate to the directory which contains the source and run meson to generate the required build-files:

meson -C builddir --prefix=/usr

2 - Compile the source-code and install the binaries:

sudo ninja -C builddir install

NOTE: If you run FeedReader with the TinyTinyRSS-backend please install the "api_feedreader"-extension. Running FeedReader with the TinyTinyRSS-backend and without the extension is NOT supported.

Support & Getting Involved

Support

You can support the development of FeedReader over at Bountysource and throw in a few bucks at any bug you would like to be fixed or any feature you would like to see implemented.

Translation

Help us translate Feedreader to other languages at Weblate and join Feedreader translators team.

Bugs and new features

The source code is available on GitHub. The list of the open issues can be found here. The team working on FeedReader can be reached on Gitter chat room

Grabber Configuration

Have you encountered a feed that does only contain a small preview of the article? Then help us change that. FeedReader uses Full-Text RSS site config files. Which allows the application to grab the whole content of an article. If a only contains the preview of the article, then the website config file is missing or outdated. You can either create a PR upstream or report that there.

 