Latest stable FeedReader

FeedReader is now availble as Flatpak and should be installable on all major Linux distributions that support the Flatpak Application Framework eg. Fedora, Debian, Ubuntu, elementaryOS, Arch, openSuSE, Mageia and many more.

For more information about Flatpak and how to use or install it for your distribution see the Flatpak webpage.

You will need the following packages installed:

(names can differ depending on the distribution)

xdg-desktop-portal xdg-desktop-portal-gtk

The Flatpak package is distributed using Flathub. The Flathub repository needs to be configured correctly in order to receive the latest updates. The Flathub website has a quick setup for each distribution.

Install the latest stable FeedReader with just one command.