No online account or server needed. All data on your own harddrive.
Share via email right from FeedReader.
Read the complete article nicely formated directly inside FeedReader and choose one of 4 themes.
FeedReader is more flexible than it might first seem. Just open up dconf-editor and start tweaking.
Always stay up to date. FeedReader will notify you whenever there are new articles for you.
Listen to podcasts right from within FeedReader.
Remember that one article from last week you can’t find anymore? With FeedReader you can.
Don’t like clicking? No problem! FeedReader has keyboard-shortcut’s for most of it’s actions.
Keep track of all your articles. Create tags to categorize and sort articles.
FeedReader is now availble as Flatpak and should be installable on all major Linux distributions that support the Flatpak Application Framework eg. Fedora, Debian, Ubuntu, elementaryOS, Arch, openSuSE, Mageia and many more.
For more information about Flatpak and how to use or install it for your distribution see the Flatpak webpage.
xdg-desktop-portal
xdg-desktop-portal-gtk
The Flatpak package is distributed using Flathub. The Flathub repository needs to be configured correctly in order to receive the latest updates. The Flathub website has a quick setup for each distribution.
flatpak install flathub org.gnome.FeedReader
The packages names can differ depending on the distribution
build-essential
meson
ninja-build
vala (>=0.26)
pkg-config
libgirepository1.0-dev
libgtk-3-dev (>= 3.22)
libsoup2.4-dev
libjson-glib-dev
libwebkit2gtk-4.0-dev (or 3.0
libsqlite3-dev
libsecret-1-dev
libnotify-dev
libxml2-dev
libunity-dev (optional)
librest-dev
libgee-0.8-dev
libgstreamer1.0-dev
libgstreamer-plugins-base1.0-dev (gstreamer-pbutils-1.0)
libgoa-1.0-dev (>= 3.20)
libcurl-dev
libpeas-dev
1 - Navigate to the directory which contains the source and run meson to generate the required build-files:
meson -C builddir --prefix=/usr
2 - Compile the source-code and install the binaries:
sudo ninja -C builddir install
You can support the development of FeedReader over at Bountysource and throw in a few bucks at any bug you would like to be fixed or any feature you would like to see implemented.
Help us translate Feedreader to other languages at Weblate and join Feedreader translators team.
The source code is available on GitHub. The list of the open issues can be found here. The team working on FeedReader can be reached on Gitter chat room
Have you encountered a feed that does only contain a small preview of the article? Then help us change that. FeedReader uses Full-Text RSS site config files. Which allows the application to grab the whole content of an article. If a only contains the preview of the article, then the website config file is missing or outdated. You can either create a PR upstream or report that there.